Why the Market Dipped But Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gained Today
Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $20.53, demonstrating a +0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Shares of the energy-related services provider have appreciated by 3.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.38% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 2.7% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.26 billion, indicating a 18.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.63% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Energy Transfer LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.21, which means Energy Transfer LP is trading at a discount to the group.
It's also important to note that ET currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.