Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $441.68, demonstrating a -0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.
The the stock of software maker has fallen by 0.41% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.97, indicating a 10.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.65 billion, up 9.11% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.39 per share and a revenue of $23.45 billion, indicating changes of +10.69% and +9.04%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% upward. As of now, Adobe Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Adobe Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.18 for its industry.
Investors should also note that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.42.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.