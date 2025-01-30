We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Arista Networks (ANET) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $107.84, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
The cloud networking company's stock has dropped by 3.61% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arista Networks in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 18, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 9.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.89 billion, indicating a 22.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.53% upward. Arista Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In the context of valuation, Arista Networks is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 43.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.42, so one might conclude that Arista Networks is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that ANET currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Communication - Components industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
