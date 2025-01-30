We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $31.86, indicating a +1.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.
The the stock of company has risen by 30.44% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 1100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $471.42 million, indicating a 91.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.99, so one might conclude that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.