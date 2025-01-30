We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD - Free Report) ending at $112.04, denoting a -0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.66% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.68 billion, reflecting a 25.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.36 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.