We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) ending at $87, denoting a +0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.
The the stock of company has risen by 0.47% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 238.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $149.51 million, indicating a 32.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.93% higher. MoneyLion Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.71. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.18.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.