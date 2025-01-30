We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Allstate (ALL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $190.81, indicating a -0.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
The the stock of insurer has fallen by 0.95% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.20, showcasing a 6.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.71 billion, indicating a 12.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Allstate. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% lower within the past month. Right now, Allstate possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Allstate is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.53.
We can also see that ALL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.27 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.