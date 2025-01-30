We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) reached $23, with a -0.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.32% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.46% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 112.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.21 billion, up 25.12% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.38% lower within the past month. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.35. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.8 of its industry.
It's also important to note that CPNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 41.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.21.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.