Image: Bigstock

ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $23.54, demonstrating a -0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

The office supply retailer's stock has climbed by 3.61% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.46% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ODP Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect ODP Corp. to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 11.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ODP Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, ODP Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ODP Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.91, so one might conclude that ODP Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


