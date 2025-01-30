We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $29.66, indicating a +0.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.
Shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago witnessed a loss of 3.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kraft Heinz will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.68 billion, indicating a 2.58% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kraft Heinz. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.4% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Kraft Heinz boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Kraft Heinz is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.67, so one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that KHC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.71.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
