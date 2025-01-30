We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw PPL (PPL - Free Report) ending at $32.73, denoting a -0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 1.17% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.06% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.37, indicating a 7.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.09 billion, reflecting a 3.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, PPL possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, PPL is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.91. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.83 for its industry.
One should further note that PPL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.51 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, placing it within the bottom 48% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.