Stellantis (STLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) reached $13.36, with a +0.07% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 2.3% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Stellantis will be of great interest to investors.
STLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $171.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.48% and -16.53%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Stellantis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.57% lower within the past month. Stellantis currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Stellantis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.
Investors should also note that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.78 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.