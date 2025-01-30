We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $31.87, demonstrating a -0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.
Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have appreciated by 0.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 23.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.26 million, up 10.66% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.8, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
