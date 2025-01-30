We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AudioEye (AEYE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $18.51, demonstrating a -0.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.
The company's stock has climbed by 22.49% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, AudioEye is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.73 million, reflecting a 23.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AudioEye. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AudioEye presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AudioEye currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.57.
Meanwhile, AEYE's PEG ratio is currently 1.09. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.