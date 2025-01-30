We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA - Free Report) closed at $12.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 25.05% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.45, reflecting a 59.72% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.08 million, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.