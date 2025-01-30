Back to top

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA - Free Report) closed at $12.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 25.05% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.45, reflecting a 59.72% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.08 million, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


