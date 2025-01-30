Back to top

B2Gold (BTG) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.36, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had lost 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. On that day, B2Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.57% lower. Currently, B2Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that B2Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.68 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.16 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BTG's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


