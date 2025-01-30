We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Doximity (DOCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $57.67, indicating a +0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.
The medical social networking site's stock has climbed by 7.01% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Doximity in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 6, 2025. On that day, Doximity is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.79%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $152.44 million, showing a 12.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
DOCS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $539.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +13.4%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Doximity. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Doximity possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Doximity's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.
It's also important to note that DOCS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.