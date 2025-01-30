We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ameriprise's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues & AUM, Expenses Rise
Ameriprise Financial’s (AMP - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted operating earnings of $9.36 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.94. The bottom line reflected a rise of 30% from the year-ago quarter. Excluding other notable items, adjusted operating earnings were $9.54 per share.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Results benefited from higher revenues and a solid improvement in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.
After considering significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $1.07 billion or $10.58 per share, up substantially from $377 million or $3.57 per share in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for net income (GAAP basis) was $955.4 million.
For 2024, adjusted operating earnings were $35.07 per share, which jumped 19% year over year and beat the consensus estimate of $33.93. Excluding other notable items, the metric was $35.79 per share. Net income (GAAP basis) was $3.4 billion or $33.05 per share, up from $2.56 billion or $23.71 per share in 2023. Our estimate for net income (GAAP basis) was $3.29 billion.
AMP’s Adjusted Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Adjusted operating total net revenues for the reported quarter were $4.46 billion, up 13% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion. Total GAAP net revenues were $4.5 billion, up 13% year over year.
Adjusted operating expenses totaled $3.27 billion, rising 10%. We had projected adjusted expenses to be $3.29 billion.
Total AUM and AUA increased 10% year over year to $1.52 trillion. The rise reflected strong client net inflows and market appreciation. Our estimate for the metric was $1.53 trillion.
Update on Ameriprise’s Share Repurchases
Ameriprise repurchased 1.1 million shares for $619 million in the reported quarter.
Our Take on Ameriprise
Elevated expenses (mainly due to technology upgrades) will likely continue to hurt AMP’s bottom line. However, Ameriprise is well-positioned for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust AUM balance and business-restructuring initiatives.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote
AMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of AMP’s Peers
Invesco’s (IVZ - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. Moreover, the bottom line increased 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The results primarily gained from a decline in adjusted expenses and higher adjusted net revenues. An increase in AUM balance on decent inflows was a positive for IVZ.
BlackRock’s (BLK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $11.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.44. The figure reflects a rise of 23.5% from the year-ago quarter.
BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth and touched the $11.55 trillion mark driven by net inflows, partially offset by market depreciation and negative forex impact. However, higher expenses and lower non-operating income acted as headwinds.