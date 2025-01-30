Back to top

Image: Bigstock

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider CyberArk?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 14 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 13, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.73 a share.

CYBR has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.71%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.73 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71. CyberArk is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CYBR is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) as well.

Qualcomm is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 5, 2025. QCOM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.03 a share six days from its next earnings release.

For Qualcomm, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 is +3.34%.

CYBR and QCOM's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

