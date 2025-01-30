We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Alphabet (GOOGL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, indicating an increase of 29.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $81.38 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alphabet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Google properties' of $63.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Google Cloud' will likely reach $12.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +32.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- YouTube ads' to come in at $10.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Google advertising' reaching $71.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Google Search & other' will reach $53.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Google Network' should come in at $7.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- EMEA' stands at $27.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $47.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America)' should arrive at $5.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- APAC' will reach $15.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs)' at $14.95 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.99 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Headcount (Number of employees)' to reach 182,146. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 182,502.
Alphabet shares have witnessed a change of +3.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GOOGL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.