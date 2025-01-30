We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Mattel Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.3%.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Trend in MAT’s Estimate Revision
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, down 17.2% year over year. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 1 cent per share.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.68 billion. The metric indicates a gain of 3.4% from the year-ago figure.
Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the quarter to be reported.
Factors to Note Ahead of MAT’s Q4 Release
Mattel's fourth-quarter 2024 top line is likely to have been aided by strong demand for Hot Wheels. This and initiatives toward capturing the full value of MAT’s IPs and transforming itself into a high-performing toy company bode well.
Contributions from the IP-driven toy business, innovations across the toy portfolio and the expansion of entertainment offerings are tailwinds. Also, the focus on demand creation (in collaboration with retail partners) and licensing partnerships are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Worldwide gross billings by the top three Power Brands, Barbie, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels is pegged at $419 million, $250 million and $467, respectively, down 11.4%, up 2% and 11.7% year over year.
On the other hand, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by higher input cost inflation, unfavorable fixed cost absorption and other supply-chain costs. Also, higher severance and restructuring expenses, incentive compensation and pay increases are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line.
What Our Model Predicts About MAT
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mattel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
MAT’s Earnings ESP: Mattel currently has an Earnings ESP of -11.02%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
MAT’s Zacks Rank: Mattel has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Mattel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Mattel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mattel, Inc. Quote
