Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Orion Marine (ORN) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Orion Marine Group (ORN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.4% higher at $7.98. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% gain over the past four weeks.

This specialty construction company is thriving on strong demand for its marine and concrete services, driven by both government and private sector investments. Furthermore, its solid relationships with key contractors have led to an increase in contract wins, boosting its revenue growth and long-term prospects.

This heavy civil marine contractor is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +125%. Revenues are expected to be $273.05 million, up 35.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Orion Marine, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ORN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Orion Marine is part of the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $439.41. EME has returned -3.4% in the past month.

For Emcor Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $5.54. This represents a change of +23.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - free report >>

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today