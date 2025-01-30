We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
NGL Energy Partners (NGL - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.29, which compares to its industry's average of 12.54. Over the past 52 weeks, NGL's Forward P/E has been as high as 57.70 and as low as -4.51, with a median of 11.37.
Finally, we should also recognize that NGL has a P/CF ratio of 7.95. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.06. Within the past 12 months, NGL's P/CF has been as high as 8.02 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 5.40.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that NGL Energy Partners is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NGL feels like a great value stock at the moment.