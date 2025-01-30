Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing uCloudlink Group (UCL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is uCloudlink Group (UCL - Free Report) . UCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.20 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 28.75. Over the past year, UCL's Forward P/E has been as high as 290 and as low as 4.29, with a median of 28.20.

We should also highlight that UCL has a P/B ratio of 2.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.35. Over the past year, UCL's P/B has been as high as 4.84 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 3.

Finally, investors should note that UCL has a P/CF ratio of 10.01. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 33.41. Over the past year, UCL's P/CF has been as high as 31.78 and as low as 7.05, with a median of 11.38.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in uCloudlink Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, UCL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


