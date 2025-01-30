We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Has Frontdoor (FTDR) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Frontdoor is a member of our Construction group, which includes 89 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Frontdoor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTDR's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, FTDR has returned 14.1% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 14%. This means that Frontdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.8%.
For M-tron Industries, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Frontdoor belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.7% so far this year, so FTDR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, M-tron Industries, Inc. falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #209. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.8%.
Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Frontdoor and M-tron Industries, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.