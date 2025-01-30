We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (CRNCY) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (CRNCY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRNCY's full-year earnings has moved 198.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CRNCY has gained about 16.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 6.5% on average. As we can see, Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Ovintiv (OVV - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.1%.
Over the past three months, Ovintiv's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 37.5% so far this year, so CRNCY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ovintiv, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved -4.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR and Ovintiv. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.