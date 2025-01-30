See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Robinhood Markets (HOOD) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 874 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, HOOD has returned 37.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 26.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Robinhood Markets, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is World Acceptance (WRLD - Free Report) . The stock has returned 28.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for World Acceptance's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Robinhood Markets, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 53.7% so far this year, so HOOD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
World Acceptance, however, belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +50.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Robinhood Markets, Inc. and World Acceptance as they attempt to continue their solid performance.