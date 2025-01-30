See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is Argenx (ARGX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
argenex SE is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1010 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 31.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ARGX has gained about 6.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that argenex SE is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (BDRX - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.
Over the past three months, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, argenex SE belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 512 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.3% so far this year, so ARGX is performing better in this area. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track argenex SE and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.