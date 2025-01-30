Back to top

Compared to Estimates, S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) reported $94.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +10.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&T Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 56.9% versus 56.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP): 3.8% versus 3.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $8.86 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.87 billion.
  • Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP): $83.92 million compared to the $83.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $11.07 million versus $13.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of S&T Bancorp have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

