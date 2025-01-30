We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Robert Half Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) reported narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.
Quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share missed the consensus mark by 1.9% and declined 36.4% year over year. Revenues of $1.38 billion lagged the consensus mark marginally and decreased 6.2% year over year.
Robert Half Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Robert Half Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Robert Half Inc. Quote
The company’s shares have depreciated 13.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 13.2% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
RHI’s Talent Solutions Revenues Down, Protiviti Up
Talent Solutions’ revenues of $894 million decreased 11.4% year over year on an as-adjusted basis and came in below our estimate of $902.6 million. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues of $686 million were down 11% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues also decreased 14% year over year on an adjusted basis to $208 million.
Protiviti revenues came in at $488 million, up 5% year over year on an as-adjusted basis and above our expectation of $481.5 million. The U.S. Protiviti revenues of $396 million increased 6% year over year on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $92 million remained flat year over year on an as-adjusted basis.
Currency exchange rate movements declined revenues by $4 million in the quarter. The quarter had 61.6 billing days compared with 61.1 billing days in the year-ago quarter.
RHI’s Margins Contract
The adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $537.2 million, down 9.4% year over year. The adjusted gross profit margin of 38.9% declined 140 basis points year over year.
RHI’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures
Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $537.6 million compared with $731.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating cash in the quarter was $155 million, and capital expenditures were $14.3 million. RHI paid out $54 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $77 million in the reported period.
Robert Half’s 2025 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, Robert Half expects revenues in the band of $1.35-$1.45 billion. The midpoint ($1.40 billion) of the guided range is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion.
EPS is expected between 31 cents and 41 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 54 cents.
Moreover, the company expects 61.9 billing days in the first quarter of 2025. For the remaining three quarters of 2025, RHI expects 63.2, 64.2 and 61.4 for a total of 250.7 billing days for the year.
Currently, Robert Half carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a 20% increase from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%.
TRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.63 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.35 per share, implying 43.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once in the remaining quarter, the average surprise being 8.2%.
FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.