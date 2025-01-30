We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Deutsche Bank Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenues & Expenses Rise Y/Y
Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings attributable to its shareholders of €106 million ($113 million), down 92% year over year.
The Germany-based lender reported a profit before tax of €583 million ($621.9 million), down 16.5% year over year. The reported figure included € 594 million ($633.6 million) of specific litigation items related to the Postbank takeover.
Results were negatively impacted by a rise in expenses. However, lower provision for credit losses and a strong capital position were tailwinds.
Deutsche Bank’s Revenues & Expenses
The bank generated net revenues of €7.2 billion ($7.7 billion), up 8% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by strong growth in commissions and fee income and broadly stable net interest income.
Non-interest expenses of €6.2 billion ($6.6 billion) increased 14% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses.
Adjusted non-interest expenses (excluding nonoperating items) were € 5.3 billion, down 1% from the prior year quarter.
Provision for credit losses was €420 million ($448 million), down 14% from the prior-year quarter.
DB’s Segmental Performance
Corporate Bank: Net revenues for the segment were €1.9 billion ($2 billion), down 2% year over year. The results were hurt by lower net interest income, a decrease in Institutional Client Services and Business Banking revenues.
Investment Bank: This segment’s net revenues totaled €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion), up 30% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by growth across Fixed Income and Currencies, and Origination & Advisory.
Private Bank: Net revenues of €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) were essentially flat year over year.
Asset Management: Net revenues of €709 million ($756.3 million) rose 22% year over year. An increase in performance and transaction fees led to the rise.
Corporate & Other: The segment reported negative net revenues of €99 million ($105.6 million) compared with negative $64 million in the prior-year quarter.
Deutsche Bank’s Capital Position
DB’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.8% as of Dec. 31, 2024, up from the year-ago quarter’s 13.7%.
The leverage ratio on a fully loaded basis was 4.6%, up from the year-ago quarter's 4.5%.
DB’s 2025 Outlook
Deutsche Bank expects to achieve €32 billion ($34.1 billion) in revenues for 2025, reaffirming confidence in its revenue ambition. This aligns with its 2021-2025 CAGR target of 5.5-6.5%, supported by strong 2024 performance and continued execution of its growth strategy.
Provision for credit losses is projected to be in the range of €340-€400 million ($362.7– $426.7 million) per quarter.
Our Viewpoint on Deutsche Bank
A strong balance sheet position and revenue growth will likely support Deutsche Bank's financials. Also, the company’s strong capital position aids sustainable capital distribution moves. However, an elevated expense base is likely to hurt its bottom-line growth.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
