Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Marsh & McLennan (MMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.07 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 7% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5.1%.
  • Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.5%.
  • Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.
  • Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - U.S./Canada: 8% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $345 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $340.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
  • Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $946 million compared to the $830.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.96 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $179 million versus $178.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income: $112 million compared to the $108.09 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $2.44 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$21 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$17.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.
  • Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $3.65 billion versus $3.51 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

