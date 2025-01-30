We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Teradyne Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Will Raised View Aid Shares?
Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 95 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.56% and increased 20.3% year over year.
Revenues of $753 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.65% and increased 12.2% year over year. The growth is driven by strong AI-related demand.
TER’s shares have risen 26.4% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 29.8% year to date. We believe the raised guidance will help TER stock recover.
TER’s Q4 Top-line Details
Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $561 million (74.5% of total revenues), $58 million (7.7%), $36 million (4.8%) and $98 million (13%), respectively.
Strong momentum in the memory test end market, driven by High Bandwidth Memory and increased compute demand for AI applications, led to top-line growth.
Gross margin was 59.4%, which expanded 280 basis points (bps) year over year.
In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased 9.4% year over year to $155.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 20.7%, down 50 bps year over year.
Engineering and development expenses increased 25.6% year over year to $128.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses expanded 180 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.1%.
TER’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $599.6 million, higher than $551.7 million as of Sept. 29, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.82 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.66 billion in the prior quarter.
TER’s Raises Q1 Guidance
For first-quarter 2025, Teradyne expects revenues between $660 million and $700 million.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 58 cents and 68 cents per share.
TER’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) , AMETEK (AME - Free Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While BILL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMETEK and CyberArk carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Bill Holdings’ shares have soared 90.8% in the trailing six months. BILL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
AMETEK shares have gained 5.2% in the trailing six months. AME is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4.
CyberArk Software shares have surged 43.6% in the trailing six months. CYBR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.