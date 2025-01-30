Teradyne Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Will Raised View Aid Shares?

Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 95 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.56% and increased 20.3% year over year.

Revenues of $753 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.65% and increased 12.2% year over year. The growth is driven by strong AI-related demand.

TER’s shares have risen 26.4% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 29.8% year to date. We believe the raised guidance will help TER stock recover.

TER’s Q4 Top-line Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $561 million (74.5% of total revenues), $58 million (7.7%), $36 million (4.8%) and $98 million (13%), respectively.

Strong momentum in the memory test end market, driven by High Bandwidth Memory and increased compute demand for AI applications, led to top-line growth. 

Gross margin was 59.4%, which expanded 280 basis points (bps) year over year.

In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased 9.4% year over year to $155.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 20.7%, down 50 bps year over year.

Engineering and development expenses increased 25.6% year over year to $128.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses expanded 180 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.1%.

TER’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $599.6 million, higher than $551.7 million as of Sept. 29, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.82 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.66 billion in the prior quarter.

TER’s Raises Q1 Guidance

For first-quarter 2025, Teradyne expects revenues between $660 million and $700 million. 

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 58 cents and 68 cents per share.

TER’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

