Image: Bigstock

Trane Technologies Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.

Adjusted EPS of $2.61 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and increased 20.3% year over year.

Revenues of $4.9 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.2% and rose 10.2% year over year on a reported basis and organically. Bookings were up 11% year over year on a reported basis and organically.

TT’s Revenues and Bookings

The Americas segment’s revenues of $3.8 billion were higher than our estimate of $3.7 billion and increased 12.2% year over year on a reported basis and organically. Bookings were up 1% on a reported basis and organically to $3.7 billion.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa segment’s revenues came in at $690.3 million, up 5% year over year on a reported basis and 7% organically, missing our estimate of $700.2 million. Bookings were up 8% year over year on a reported basis and 9% organically to $614.8 million.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific segment were up 1% year over year on a reported basis and organically to $381.2 million, beating our estimate of $337 million. Bookings were up 8% year over year on a reported basis and organically to $367.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures of TT

Trane ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.6 billion compared with $1.1 billion in the previous quarter. The debt balance was $4.3 billion compared with $4 billion in the previous quarter. The company generated $3.2 billion of cash from operating activities and free cash of $2.8 billion in the quarter.

TT’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, TT expects revenue growth of 6.5-7.5% and organic revenue growth of approximately 7-8% compared with full-year 2024.

Adjusted EPS for full-year 2025 is expected between $12.70 and $12.90. The guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.86.

