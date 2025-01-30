We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/13/2020.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $676.63 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.74%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 34% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL - Free Report) accounts for about 2.06% of total assets, followed by Ebay Inc (EBAY - Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.6% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
QQQJ seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ NEXT GENERATION 100 INDEX before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index comprises of securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
The ETF has added roughly 3.98% so far this year and is up about 19.67% in the last one year (as of 01/30/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $26.46 and $32.64.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 22.54% for the trailing three-year period. With about 108 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, QQQJ is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $159.38 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $326.65 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.