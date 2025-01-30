We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/23/2007.
The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $868.41 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Fox Corp - Class A (FOXA - Free Report) accounts for about 0.88% of total assets, followed by Ovintiv Inc (OVV - Free Report) and Aptiv Holdings Ltd (APTV - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 7.34% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
EZM seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.
The ETF has gained about 3.63% so far this year and it's up approximately 13.89% in the last one year (as of 01/30/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $55.61 and $68.19.
The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 21.10% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 560 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, EZM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.89 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $17.77 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.