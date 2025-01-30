We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Fair Isaac to Report Q1 Earnings: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 4.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $454.73 million, suggesting an increase of 19.02% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $6.21 per share, up 0.8% over the past 30 days, indicating 29.11% year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while beating the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.67%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Note
FICO’s fiscal first-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from sustained growth in Scores revenues, driven by continuous innovation in its Scores business. The newly launched FICO Score Mortgage Simulator is expected to have accelerated the growth trajectory.
FICO Score remains the most trusted and cost-effective tool for assessing consumer credit risk and mortgage finance. The widespread adoption of FICO Score 10T for non-GSE (non-government-sponsored entity) mortgages is likely to have benefited from its continued expansion. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
FICO's successful land-and-expand strategy, growing customer adoption and increased recurring revenues have strengthened its market position. These factors are expected to have benefited FICO, driving sustained growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
FICO has made significant strides in innovation, especially with its FICO platform, and the FICO World event is likely to have accelerated pipeline growth for SaaS bookings, bolstering first-quarter momentum.
However, Annual Contract Value (ACV) performance in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 is expected to have hurt overall growth due to market challenges and shifting demand dynamics. A decline in bookings may have impacted revenue stability, reflecting cautious customer spending. In the last reported quarter, ACV bookings were $22 million, a 10% decline year over year.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.
Fair Isaac currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
