Whirlpool Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Sales Miss & Soft 2025 View

Whirlpool Corporation ( WHR Quick Quote WHR - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. However, the top line declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company made progress in its operations, delivering on the cost takeout commitment of $300 million while achieving the closure of the Europe transaction. For 2025, the company expects to deliver more than $200 million in cost takeouts and position the business for the eventual U.S. housing recovery.
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company declined 13.5% after the post-market trading session. The decline in share price can be attributed to the dismal sales related to Europe divestiture. Shares of this company have gained 3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 26%.
WHR's Past Six Months Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Whirlpool’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights
The appliance maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 and improving 18.7% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Net sales of $4.14 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion and declined 18.7% year over year. Excluding the unfavorable impacts of foreign exchange, organic net sales were $4.17 billion, up 1.9% year over year. Quarterly gross profit was $671 million, down 15.3% from $792 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 16.2%. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 25% year over year to $418 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses declined 80 bps year over year to 10.1%. The ongoing EBIT of $248 million declined 6.8% from $266 million in the year-ago quarter. The ongoing EBIT margin of 6% expanded 80 bps year over year. WHR’s Region Wise Performance Details
Net sales for the
MDA North America segment declined 1.4% year over year to $2.6 billion. Excluding currency, net sales decreased 1.2% year over year. This decline was primarily driven by a significant reduction in trade inventory along with strong quarterly sell-through, which affected the price and product mix. The segment’s EBIT decreased 18.8% year over year to $173 million, while the EBIT margin contracted 140 bps to 6.7% owing to adverse price/mix. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the MDA North America segment was pegged at $2.73 billion. Net sales from MDA Latin America declined 4% year over year to $920 million. Excluding currency, the segment’s sales rose 7.3% year over year, driven by higher industry demand in Brazil and Mexico. The segment’s EBIT of $70 million advanced 40% year over year. The EBIT margin increased 240 bps year over year to 7.6%, attributable to fixed cost leverage and cost take-out actions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the MDA Latin America segment was pegged at $930 million. Net sales in MDA Asia increased 7.6% year over year to $238 million. Excluding the currency impacts, sales rose 8.8% due to higher volume from share gains and industry growth. The segment’s EBIT of $3 million compared with a loss of $1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Segmental EBIT margin of 1.2% expanded 170 bps from negative 0.5% in the prior-year quarter, benefiting from fixed cost leverage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the MDA Asia segment was pegged at $201 million. Net sales in SDA Global increased 5.7% year over year to $384 million. Excluding the currency impacts, sales increased 6.4% due to growth from new product launches and robust direct-to-consumer business. The segment’s EBIT of $48 million reflected a 4% decrease from $50 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Segmental EBIT margin of 12.5% contracted 130 bps from 13.8% in the prior-year quarter due to continued marketing investments in new product launches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the SDA Global segment was pegged at $417 million. Whirlpool’s Financial Health Snapshot
Whirlpool ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.28 billion, long-term debt of $4.76 billion and total stockholders’ equity of $2.93 billion.
For fiscal 2024, Whirlpool provided cash of $835 million from operating activities and reported a free cash flow of $385 million. WHR incurred capital expenditure of $451 million in the same period. WHR’s 2025 Outlook
Whirlpool provided its sales guidance for 2025, anticipating net sales of $15.8 billion, down from $16.6 billion reported in the year-ago period. The company anticipates an ongoing EBIT margin of 6.8%, indicating a rise from 5.3% reported in 2023.
Whirlpool expects its GAAP EPS for 2025 to be $8.75 compared with a loss of $5.87 per share. Ongoing EPS is expected to be $10, down from $12.21 per share reported in 2024. The ongoing earnings guidance includes approximately $200 million of cost actions. Cash provided by operating activities is expected to be nearly $1 billion, with an estimated free cash flow of roughly $500-$600 million. The company intends to reduce its ownership stake in Whirlpool of India Ltd. to 20% in 2025 through market sales. It expects net cash proceeds of $550-$600 million from the anticipated India transaction. WHR anticipates paying down debt of roughly $700 million in 2025. Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary space are
Wolverine World Wide ( WWW Quick Quote WWW - Free Report) , G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. ( GIII Quick Quote GIII - Free Report) and lululemon athletica ( LULU Quick Quote LULU - Free Report) . Wolverine designs, manufactures and distributes a wide variety of casual and active apparel and footwear. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 22.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at 90 cents, indicating significant growth from 5 cents reported in the prior year. WWW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.03%, on average. G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.7% and 2.9%, respectively, from the year-ago level. GIII has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 113.4%. lululemon is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. LULU carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Whirlpool Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Sales Miss & Soft 2025 View
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. However, the top line declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Whirlpool Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Whirlpool Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Whirlpool Corporation Quote
The company made progress in its operations, delivering on the cost takeout commitment of $300 million while achieving the closure of the Europe transaction. For 2025, the company expects to deliver more than $200 million in cost takeouts and position the business for the eventual U.S. housing recovery.
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company declined 13.5% after the post-market trading session. The decline in share price can be attributed to the dismal sales related to Europe divestiture. Shares of this company have gained 3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 26%.
WHR's Past Six Months Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Whirlpool’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights
The appliance maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 and improving 18.7% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Net sales of $4.14 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion and declined 18.7% year over year. Excluding the unfavorable impacts of foreign exchange, organic net sales were $4.17 billion, up 1.9% year over year.
Quarterly gross profit was $671 million, down 15.3% from $792 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 16.2%.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 25% year over year to $418 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses declined 80 bps year over year to 10.1%.
The ongoing EBIT of $248 million declined 6.8% from $266 million in the year-ago quarter. The ongoing EBIT margin of 6% expanded 80 bps year over year.
WHR’s Region Wise Performance Details
Net sales for the MDA North America segment declined 1.4% year over year to $2.6 billion. Excluding currency, net sales decreased 1.2% year over year. This decline was primarily driven by a significant reduction in trade inventory along with strong quarterly sell-through, which affected the price and product mix. The segment’s EBIT decreased 18.8% year over year to $173 million, while the EBIT margin contracted 140 bps to 6.7% owing to adverse price/mix. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the MDA North America segment was pegged at $2.73 billion.
Net sales from MDA Latin America declined 4% year over year to $920 million. Excluding currency, the segment’s sales rose 7.3% year over year, driven by higher industry demand in Brazil and Mexico. The segment’s EBIT of $70 million advanced 40% year over year. The EBIT margin increased 240 bps year over year to 7.6%, attributable to fixed cost leverage and cost take-out actions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the MDA Latin America segment was pegged at $930 million.
Net sales in MDA Asia increased 7.6% year over year to $238 million. Excluding the currency impacts, sales rose 8.8% due to higher volume from share gains and industry growth. The segment’s EBIT of $3 million compared with a loss of $1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Segmental EBIT margin of 1.2% expanded 170 bps from negative 0.5% in the prior-year quarter, benefiting from fixed cost leverage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the MDA Asia segment was pegged at $201 million.
Net sales in SDA Global increased 5.7% year over year to $384 million. Excluding the currency impacts, sales increased 6.4% due to growth from new product launches and robust direct-to-consumer business. The segment’s EBIT of $48 million reflected a 4% decrease from $50 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Segmental EBIT margin of 12.5% contracted 130 bps from 13.8% in the prior-year quarter due to continued marketing investments in new product launches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the SDA Global segment was pegged at $417 million.
Whirlpool’s Financial Health Snapshot
Whirlpool ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.28 billion, long-term debt of $4.76 billion and total stockholders’ equity of $2.93 billion.
For fiscal 2024, Whirlpool provided cash of $835 million from operating activities and reported a free cash flow of $385 million. WHR incurred capital expenditure of $451 million in the same period.
WHR’s 2025 Outlook
Whirlpool provided its sales guidance for 2025, anticipating net sales of $15.8 billion, down from $16.6 billion reported in the year-ago period. The company anticipates an ongoing EBIT margin of 6.8%, indicating a rise from 5.3% reported in 2023.
Whirlpool expects its GAAP EPS for 2025 to be $8.75 compared with a loss of $5.87 per share. Ongoing EPS is expected to be $10, down from $12.21 per share reported in 2024. The ongoing earnings guidance includes approximately $200 million of cost actions.
Cash provided by operating activities is expected to be nearly $1 billion, with an estimated free cash flow of roughly $500-$600 million. The company intends to reduce its ownership stake in Whirlpool of India Ltd. to 20% in 2025 through market sales. It expects net cash proceeds of $550-$600 million from the anticipated India transaction. WHR anticipates paying down debt of roughly $700 million in 2025.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary space are Wolverine World Wide (WWW - Free Report) , G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) and lululemon athletica (LULU - Free Report) .
Wolverine designs, manufactures and distributes a wide variety of casual and active apparel and footwear. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 22.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at 90 cents, indicating significant growth from 5 cents reported in the prior year. WWW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.03%, on average.
G-III Apparel is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.7% and 2.9%, respectively, from the year-ago level. GIII has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 113.4%.
lululemon is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. LULU carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.