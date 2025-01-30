We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Palantir Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?
Palantir Technologies (PLTR - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 3, after market close.
We anticipate a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by healthy business from existing and new customers, enhancing both Government and Commercial segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $777.5 million, suggesting 27.8% growth from the year-ago reported quarter.
Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Government revenues is pegged at $425.7 million, indicating 31.4% year-over-year growth. The rise is likely to have been fueled by continued execution in existing programs, new awards indicating the rising demand for AI in government software offerings and favorable deal timing in the quarter, coupled with the government year-end cycle.
The consensus mark for Commercial revenues is pegged at $358.3 million, indicating 26% year-over-year growth. An upsurge in Artificial Intelligence Platform demand driving customer acquisitions, and the expansion of existing customers in the United States as PLTR continues to utilize AI models in production are anticipated to have driven this segment’s revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 11 cents, implying 37.5% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. Top-line growth and operating margin expansion are likely to have driven the bottom line.
What Our Model Predicts About PLTR
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for PLTR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Palantir has an Earnings ESP of -1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
