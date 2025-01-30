HUT Soars 170% in a Year: How Should You Approach the Stock in 2025?

Hut 8 Corp. ( HUT Quick Quote HUT - Free Report) shares have skyrocketed 170.3% in the trailing 12 months, outperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s appreciation of 24.3% and the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry’s return of 19%.
HUT shares have also outperformed industry peers like
Virtu Financial ( VIRT Quick Quote VIRT - Free Report) , LendingClub ( LC Quick Quote LC - Free Report) and Columbia Financial ( CLBK Quick Quote CLBK - Free Report) in the same time frame.
While VIRT and LC shares have soared 128.3% and 65.5%, respectively, CLBK shares have lost 20.7% in the trailing 12 months.
HUT shares are riding on cutting-edge infrastructure that not only mines Bitcoin but also offers cloud services, colocation and high-performance computing solutions to enterprise clients.
One-Year Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Surging AI Demand Bodes Well for HUT
Hut is capitalizing on the growing demand for AI workloads with its GPU-as-a-Service business, Highrise AI and designing innovative data center infrastructure. This has made the company poised to benefit from the booming AI sector and the increasing need for high-computing power.
HUT’s “power first” approach prioritizes securing high-quality power assets, enabling it to rapidly scale and monetize its energy resources. Projects like the 205-megawatt Vega data center are exemplifying this strategy, allowing for cost-effective deployment and long-term flexibility for AI and other workloads.
The company’s Tier I Vega data center features advanced technologies like direct liquid-to-chip cooling and high-density rack systems. This enables HUT to bridge the gap between Tier I and Tier III data centers while maintaining low development costs.
Growing Bitcoin Reserves Aid HUT’s Prospects
HUT is rapidly growing its Bitcoin reserves through its low-cost mining operations and strategic purchases. Its recent purchase of approximately 990 Bitcoin for $100 million has brought its total Bitcoin reserves to 10,096 Bitcoin, valued at more than $1 billion as of Dec. 18, 2024. The company believes that this has made it one of the top 10 corporate holders of Bitcoin globally.
HUT aims to utilize its Bitcoin reserves to support an innovative financing plan for upgrading the company’s mining equipment.
HUT is also expanding its development pipeline with more than 6 gigawatts of potential capacity and 1.5 gigawatts under exclusivity. This diverse asset base is positioning the company to meet the rising demand from AI hyperscalers and other strategic partners.
Collaborations with industry leaders like BITMAIN are further enhancing HUT’s technological capabilities and market reach. BITMAIN’s support for ASIC miner innovations aligns with HUT’s goal of developing efficient and scalable digital infrastructure. With BITMAIN, HUT aims to upgrade 111 megawatts of self-mining capacity across its existing fleet in the first quarter of 2025.
Volatile Cryptocurrency Market Poses Headwinds for HUT
HUT’s performance is heavily tied to Bitcoin prices, making it highly susceptible to cryptocurrency market volatility. Fluctuations in Bitcoin prices can significantly impact the company’s earnings, asset valuation and cash flow, creating challenges in financial stability, especially during extended periods of declining Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin mining requires continuous investment in infrastructure and technology, which can strain HUT’s cash flows if Bitcoin prices decline.
Energy and cryptocurrency industries are also highly regulated and exposed to macroeconomic uncertainties. HUT remains susceptible to policies that could impact power sourcing, data center operations and Bitcoin mining activities.
HUT’s 2025 Earnings Estimates Indicate Y/Y Decline
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUT’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a decline of 82.07% on a year-over-year basis.
The consensus mark for HUT’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $305.15 million, indicating a year-over-year surge of 84.32%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. HUT Stock Overvalued
HUT stock is also currently overvalued, as suggested by its
Value Score of F.
In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales, HUT is trading at 6.01X, higher than the broader sector’s 2.75X.
Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion
HUT has demonstrated remarkable growth, driven by its diversified business model, strategic investments in Bitcoin reserves and innovative infrastructure designed to capitalize on growing AI workloads.
However, HUT’s heavy reliance on Bitcoin, exposure to regulatory risks and an overvalued stock price are concerning.
The company’s Growth Score of C makes the stock unattractive for growth-oriented investors.
HUT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
HUT Soars 170% in a Year: How Should You Approach the Stock in 2025?
Hut 8 Corp. (HUT - Free Report) shares have skyrocketed 170.3% in the trailing 12 months, outperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s appreciation of 24.3% and the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry’s return of 19%.
HUT shares have also outperformed industry peers like Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) , LendingClub (LC - Free Report) and Columbia Financial (CLBK - Free Report) in the same time frame.
While VIRT and LC shares have soared 128.3% and 65.5%, respectively, CLBK shares have lost 20.7% in the trailing 12 months.
HUT shares are riding on cutting-edge infrastructure that not only mines Bitcoin but also offers cloud services, colocation and high-performance computing solutions to enterprise clients.
One-Year Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Surging AI Demand Bodes Well for HUT
Hut is capitalizing on the growing demand for AI workloads with its GPU-as-a-Service business, Highrise AI and designing innovative data center infrastructure. This has made the company poised to benefit from the booming AI sector and the increasing need for high-computing power.
HUT’s “power first” approach prioritizes securing high-quality power assets, enabling it to rapidly scale and monetize its energy resources. Projects like the 205-megawatt Vega data center are exemplifying this strategy, allowing for cost-effective deployment and long-term flexibility for AI and other workloads.
The company’s Tier I Vega data center features advanced technologies like direct liquid-to-chip cooling and high-density rack systems. This enables HUT to bridge the gap between Tier I and Tier III data centers while maintaining low development costs.
Growing Bitcoin Reserves Aid HUT’s Prospects
HUT is rapidly growing its Bitcoin reserves through its low-cost mining operations and strategic purchases. Its recent purchase of approximately 990 Bitcoin for $100 million has brought its total Bitcoin reserves to 10,096 Bitcoin, valued at more than $1 billion as of Dec. 18, 2024. The company believes that this has made it one of the top 10 corporate holders of Bitcoin globally.
HUT aims to utilize its Bitcoin reserves to support an innovative financing plan for upgrading the company’s mining equipment.
HUT is also expanding its development pipeline with more than 6 gigawatts of potential capacity and 1.5 gigawatts under exclusivity. This diverse asset base is positioning the company to meet the rising demand from AI hyperscalers and other strategic partners.
Collaborations with industry leaders like BITMAIN are further enhancing HUT’s technological capabilities and market reach. BITMAIN’s support for ASIC miner innovations aligns with HUT’s goal of developing efficient and scalable digital infrastructure. With BITMAIN, HUT aims to upgrade 111 megawatts of self-mining capacity across its existing fleet in the first quarter of 2025.
Volatile Cryptocurrency Market Poses Headwinds for HUT
HUT’s performance is heavily tied to Bitcoin prices, making it highly susceptible to cryptocurrency market volatility. Fluctuations in Bitcoin prices can significantly impact the company’s earnings, asset valuation and cash flow, creating challenges in financial stability, especially during extended periods of declining Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin mining requires continuous investment in infrastructure and technology, which can strain HUT’s cash flows if Bitcoin prices decline.
Energy and cryptocurrency industries are also highly regulated and exposed to macroeconomic uncertainties. HUT remains susceptible to policies that could impact power sourcing, data center operations and Bitcoin mining activities.
HUT’s 2025 Earnings Estimates Indicate Y/Y Decline
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUT’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a decline of 82.07% on a year-over-year basis.
The consensus mark for HUT’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $305.15 million, indicating a year-over-year surge of 84.32%.
Hut 8 Corp. Price and Consensus
Hut 8 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Hut 8 Corp. Quote
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
HUT Stock Overvalued
HUT stock is also currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.
In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales, HUT is trading at 6.01X, higher than the broader sector’s 2.75X.
Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Conclusion
HUT has demonstrated remarkable growth, driven by its diversified business model, strategic investments in Bitcoin reserves and innovative infrastructure designed to capitalize on growing AI workloads.
However, HUT’s heavy reliance on Bitcoin, exposure to regulatory risks and an overvalued stock price are concerning.
The company’s Growth Score of C makes the stock unattractive for growth-oriented investors.
HUT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.