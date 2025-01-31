Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Realty Income Corp. (O) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) ending at $54.32, denoting a +0.48% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 4.95% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 25.1% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% downward. As of now, Realty Income Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.4, which means Realty Income Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

