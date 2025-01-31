We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) ending at $23.39, denoting a -0.64% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the office supply retailer had gained 3.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.57% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 13.04% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 11.77% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, ODP Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ODP Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.36, which means ODP Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, ODP's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.