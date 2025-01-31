We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $472.35, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.18% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.43, marking a 13.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $88.3 billion, showing a 5.43% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% decrease. As of now, Berkshire Hathaway B holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.54 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45.
We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.48.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, finds itself in the bottom 47% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.