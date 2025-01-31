We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $32.05, indicating a +1.26% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.25, showcasing a 92.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $97.97 million, indicating a 24.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $388.16 million. These totals would mark changes of -34.04% and +29.57%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
