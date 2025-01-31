Back to top

Nice (NICE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Nice (NICE - Free Report) ending at $165, denoting a -0.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Shares of the software company witnessed a loss of 2.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nice in its upcoming release. On that day, Nice is projected to report earnings of $2.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.42%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $713.01 million, indicating a 14.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Nice is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Nice currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.73 of its industry.

Meanwhile, NICE's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NICE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.


