Markets Modestly in the Green Ahead of Earnings for AAPL, INTC, V & More

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Market indexes were looking like they might fall into the red this afternoon, a half hour before the closing bell, based on news from the White House that +25% tariffs were being set on our neighboring countries Canada and Mexico starting February 1st (Saturday), with Canada already signaling retaliation. But a last-minute swing toward the upside in trading ahead of the session close has kept this at bay for now.

The Dow has grown by +168 points on the day, or +0.38%, bettered by the S&P 500’s +0.53% for the session. The Nasdaq, so far the laggard major index year to date, gained +44 points, or +0.23%, with the small-cap Russell 2000 winning the day, +0.87%. All indexes are positive from the low point of the month two weeks ago.
 

Earnings Results After the Bell: AAPL, INTC, V and More


Apple (AAPL - Free Report) shares are flat in today’s after-market, following fiscal Q1 results coming out: earnings of $2.40 per share outpaced expectations by 4 dents per share, on revenues of $124.3 billion that slightly outperformed the $1245.0 billion anticipated. iPhone sales came in under expectations — $69.14 billion versus $71.03 billion projected — but its Services segment surpassed estimates, coming in +14% year over year.

Meanwhile, Intel (INTC - Free Report) reversed a two-quarter losing streak on earnings surprises, beating Q4 estimates by a penny to 13 cents per share. Revenues of $14.26 billion were notably ahead of the $13.78 billion in the Zacks consensus, though some of this may have been pulled forward from next quarter, which ratcheted revenue guidance lower for Q1. Nevertheless, Intel shares are up +2% on the news, with Gross Margins having outperformed expectations.

Visa (V - Free Report) also brought in better-than-expected figures on both top and bottom lines this afternoon, with earnings of $2.75 per share nicely improved over the $2.66 anticipated. Revenues of $9.5 billion are ahead of the $9.34 billion projected, demonstrating consistent and healthy consumer spending we’d seen in American Express and Mastercard numbers earlier this week. Shares are up +1.75% at this hour in late trading.

Fiscal Q3 earnings results for Ugg parent Deckers (DECK - Free Report) also outpaced estimates in this afternoon's release, with earnings of $3.00 per share strode past the $2.60 per share estimate, on revenues of $1.83 billion which bettered the $1.71 billion expected. Full-year earnings guidance has been raised to a range of $5.75-5.80 per share, above the $5.62 projected. Revenue guidance of $4.9 billion was in-line with estimates.
 

What to Expect from the Stock Market Friday


The big news tomorrow will be the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) — the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation growth. PCE is expected to have ticked up in December, both in the month over month index (+0.3% versus +0.1% last time) and year over year (+2.6% versus +2.4%). Core PCE year over year is expected to be flat year over year, at +2.8%.

