BellRing Brands (BRBR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $79.39, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.
The the stock of nutritional supplements company has risen by 3.93% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 3, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $523.79 million, up 21.7% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, representing changes of +11.92% and +14.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BellRing Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
With respect to valuation, BellRing Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.91.
Also, we should mention that BRBR has a PEG ratio of 2.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Products industry stood at 2.21 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.