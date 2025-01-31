We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $250.04, demonstrating a +1.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.
The sporting goods retailer's shares have seen an increase of 7.32% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.46, indicating a 10.13% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion, down 3.25% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.89 per share and a revenue of $13.3 billion, representing changes of +7.59% and +2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. As of now, Dick's Sporting Goods holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36.
One should further note that DKS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.