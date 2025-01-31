Back to top

ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Surges 8.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN - Free Report) shares rallied 8.5% in the last trading session to close at $10.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick was largely driven by the launch of ADTRAN’s Enhanced Short-Term Unit (ESTU) precision timing module, which significantly improves short-term frequency stability measured through Allan Deviation. The latest addition to ADTN’s comprehensive portfolio of Oscilloquartz synchronization technologies offers the synchronization accuracy and reliability essential for sectors like metrology, space exploration and defense. It enables more stable data collection, satellite communication and measurement operations, making it an ideal choice for mission-critical applications.

ADTRAN is undergoing a multi-year integration program to optimize its assets, business processes and information technology systems. The restructuring program is expected to maximize cost synergies by realizing operation scale, combining sales channels, streamlining corporate and general and administrative functions, including human capital resources and combining sourcing and production costs. The company has also embarked on a Business Efficiency Program that expands upon its restructuring efforts to reduce operating expenses and focus on capital efficiency improvements.

This networking equipment maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +98.2%. Revenues are expected to be $236.95 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ADTRAN Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ADTN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

ADTRAN Holdings belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 3.4% higher at $5.15. Over the past month, REAX has returned 8.3%.

The Real Brokerage's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +28.6%. The Real Brokerage currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


