Should ALPS (OUSA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the ALPS (OUSA - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/14/2015.
The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $826.85 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.48%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.45%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 23.10% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 5.66% of total assets, followed by Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) and Home Depot Inc. (HD - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 44.66% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
OUSA seeks to match the performance of the FTSE US Qual / Vol / Yield Factor 5% Capped Index before fees and expenses. The OShares U.S. Quality Dividend Index measures the performance of publicly-listed large-capitalization and mid-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States.
The ETF has added about 2.97% so far this year and is up roughly 16.58% in the last one year (as of 01/31/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $46.86 and $55.50.
The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 13.74% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 101 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
ALPS carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, OUSA is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $67.43 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $134.07 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.